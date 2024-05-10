The organizer of the capitalʼs “drunken parties” Andriy Yaryna was released from custody on bail

Andriy Yaryna, the organizer of the "drunken parties" in the capital, was released from custody on bail of 272 500 hryvnias. The prosecutor insisted on extending the preventive measure to the accused in the form of non-alternative detention.

This was reported to Suspilne in response to a request from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The court ordered Yaryna to wear an electronic bracelet, hand in her foreign passport, not to communicate with witnesses and victims, and not to leave her place of residence. Prosecutors asked the court to extend Yarynaʼs detention without alternative, but the court did not agree to it.

Yaryna, as well as Yaroslav Dombrovskyi and Oleh Zakhar, have been on trial since February 2023 for drinking alcohol, on which they sang and drugged underage girls. Young guys posted all this on social networks. Some girls were abused by boys. All three are suspected of sexual violence and distribution of pornographic content, for which they face up to 7 years in prison. Currently, all three are out on bail.