Serhii Rudy was dismissed from the post of head of the State Security Department. His employees were preparing the assassination of President Zelenskyi

Serhii Rudy, the head of the State Security Department, was dismissed from his post.

This is stated in the decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The other day , the Security Service of Ukraine exposed a network of Russian agents who were preparing the murder of Zelenskyi, the head of the SBU Malyuk, the head of the State Security Service Budanov and other high-ranking officials.

The agent network included two colonels of the State Security Department, who have already been detained. In particular, they leaked secret information to the enemy and armed him.

In addition, one of the employees of the UDO is in custody on suspicion of murdering a teenager at the funicular station in Kyiv. According to the SBI, the man pushed the teenager during the conflict, he fell, broke the glass with his head and received a fatal neck cut.