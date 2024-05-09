Sweden allocated €28 million to support the defense potential of Ukraine

The government of Sweden instructed the countryʼs Armed Forces to transfer €28 million to support Ukraineʼs defense capabilities.

This was reported by the press service of the Swedish government.

Thus, €18 million will be transferred to three coalitions within the framework of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, and €10 million to the NATO Fund for Ukraine.

"We continue to support Ukraine and will do so as long as it is necessary. Swedish support will gradually move to the purchase of new equipment from industry for Ukraine. Thanks to these payments to the funds, we will be able to strengthen the defense of Ukraine in terms of drones, demining and strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy," said Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson.

The money will be distributed as follows:

€5 million in favor of the Mine Action Coalition, which will be directed to the joint procurement of equipment and training of Ukrainian personnel;

€3 million for the Maritime Security Coalition, which increases the potential of Ukraine in the field of safe maritime transport in the Black Sea, and also expands the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy in the field of maritime surveillance, amphibious warfare, sea control and countermeasures against Russian warships.

€10 million will go to the Drone Coalition.

On March 7, 2024, Sweden officially joined NATO. She became the 32nd member of the Alliance.