The General Staff informed the loss of another 1 300 Russian soldiers. The situation at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours (May 8), Russian troops lost approximately 1 300 servicemen (killed and wounded), 11 tanks, 35 armored vehicles and 23 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system and one anti-aircraft system, 69 vehicles, 8 units of special equipment, as well as 41 cruise missiles and 47 drones of various types.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, are as follows:

The situation at the front

The General Staff reports that on May 8, 146 combat clashes took place at the front. Russian troops launched 60 missile and 90 air strikes, as well as conducted 107 attacks from rocket salvo systems on positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled 16 Russian attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Novolyubivka, Tverdokhlibove, and Serebryansky forestry in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 26 attacks in the districts of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), and Andriivka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Nove, Vyimka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 45 attacks in the Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove, Novopokrovsk, Semenivka, Umanske, Netaylove, and Nevelske areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region. The Russians, with the support of aviation, tried 11 times to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times in the Staromayorsk district of the Donetsk region.

In the Kherson direction on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the enemy launched 4 unsuccessful attacks.

Analytical project DeepState, which recently cooperated with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reported on May 9 that in recent weeks, the Russians were able to advance in the Vesele region of the Donetsk region. The enemy also advanced near Netaylove and south of Pervomaiske (Donetsk region).