In Berlin, Russian flags and symbols with the letters V or Z were banned on May 8 and 9

In the capital of Germany, Berlin, on May 8 and 9, Russian flags, military uniforms, symbols with the letters V or Z and other signs that may glorify Russiaʼs war against Ukraine were banned during mass events.

Zeit writes about it.

Events on the occasion of the end of the Second World War in Europe are planned in Berlin on Wednesday and Thursday, May 8 and 9. Wreath-laying ceremonies at the Soviet memorials in Treptower Park and Tiergarten and rallies at the Brandenburg Gate and in the Government Quarter are planned. These events will bring together local leftist and communist groups and, most likely, Russians.

Supporters of Ukraine for these days announced a demonstration in the government quarter called "Peace for Europe! Russian soldiers out of Ukraine."

The police will increase security measures to avoid clashes.