The government canceled restrictions on import payments for businesses

The Cabinet of Ministers canceled the resolution on the restriction of import of business services.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on May 7.

Itʼs about Government Resolution No. 153, which limited payments for the import of goods and services.

"Such liberalization will open up new opportunities for Ukrainian entrepreneurs — to enter new markets, strengthen Ukrainian exports, create new projects and new jobs in Ukraine," commented Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister said that this decision of the government is part of the broader policy of deregulation, which is currently being carried out.

"More than a thousand permits, licenses and certificates that regulate the interaction of the state and business have been reviewed. Part of it will be completely canceled, part of it will be simplified, part of it will be digitized," the prime minister added.