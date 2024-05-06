The USA will not send its representative to the “inauguration” of Putin

The US will not send a representative to Putinʼs "inauguration", which will be held on May 7, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

"We unequivocally do not recognize the elections of the president in the swarm as free and fair. However, Putin is the president of Russia and will continue to act in that role. But our representative will not be at his inauguration," said the spokesman of the State Department.

"Inauguration" of Putin

The so-called inauguration of Putin will be held on May 7. Some European countries have announced that their representatives will not be at the ceremony. In particular, such statements have already been made by Germany, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. In addition, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the ceremony.

European Union spokesman Peter Stano said during the briefing that European countries received an invitation from Russia to take part in Putinʼs "inauguration" ceremony, but now they are considering what the joint response to this invitation from the entire EU could be. Moreover, according to Stano, the high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell, opposes the EU participating in Putinʼs "inauguration".

At the same time , France will send its ambassador to the so-called inauguration of Putin. This could signal a potential rift between France and other countries, notably Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which are adamantly opposed to giving Putin any form of legitimacy in the wake of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.