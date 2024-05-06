A regulator will appear in the EU that will oversee the work of Telegram

The Belgian publication De Standaard writes that a supervisory body will appear in the European Union that will regulate the work of the Telegram messenger throughout the EU. The Belgian Institute of Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT) is to become this regulator.

According to the publication, BIPT will monitor how Telegram responds to the spread of illegal content in the messenger, such as calls for violence or the illegal sale of weapons. If the company does not respond to user complaints, the regulator can fine it.

The AWO data rights office believes that such oversight will be extremely difficult because "Telegram is the platform that cooperates the least with governments."

BIPT spokesman Jimmy Smedts says the official appointment of the regulator should happen within days with an announcement in the Staatsblad.

Belgium has been given the right to supervise Telegram thanks to the European Digital Services Act (DSA). According to these rules, social media must also be represented in Europe. Dubai-based Telegram has appointed Belgian company EDSR as its European representative. This gives jurisdiction to the Belgian telecommunications regulator BIPT.