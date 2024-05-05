Finland plans to urgently build a factory for the production of TNT, which is in critical shortage due to the war in Ukraine

Finland plans to urgently build a TNT plant due to a critical shortage of explosives.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Finland, Antti Häkkiänen, writes Yle.

As the media emphasizes, the war in Ukraine caused an unprecedented increase in demand for TNT explosives in Western countries.

TNT, or TNT, which is used primarily in artillery and mortar ammunition, is one of the standard explosive materials. Its mass production is much cheaper than the production of newer explosives.

Currently, there is an almost critical shortage of TNT explosives in Europe. The only plant in the EU is located in Poland, but its production level does not correspond to demand.

According to Häkkiänen, Finland conveyed to its allies the need to make decisions as soon as possible, because Russia is determined for a long war, which will keep the need for explosives at a high level.

"Decisions must be made now so that production can start in a year or two," Häkkiänen said.

The minister emphasized that it is a joint project. The issue is progressing in close dialogue with the countries of Northern Europe and other allies. The final decision on where the plant will be built has not yet been made.