In Transcarpathia, the Romani blocked the TCC due to the mobilization of their comrades. Violators were charged with hooliganism

In the town of Vynogradiv in Transcarpathia, a group of Romani came to the building of the Military Commissariat and tried to force open the entrance gate — they were outraged by the mobilization of their comrades.

This was reported by the Zakarpattia police.

According to the local media "Zakarpattia 24", on the evening of May 3 there was a conflict between the employees of the regional TCC and a group of people who accused the employees of the Military Committee of kidnapping people.

On the morning of May 4, the police explained that approximately 10 people had gathered at the entrance to the territory of the Vynohradiv Military Commissariat, who were violating public order and causing hooliganism. Thus, the representatives of the settlement from the village of Onok expressed dissatisfaction with the mobilization of two of their comrades.

When they started to break down the gate, TCC employees fired warning shots into the air.

None of those present were injured. Investigators qualified the incident under the article on hooliganism. Currently, the actions of each of the participants must be given a legal assessment. If found guilty, they face up to seven years in prison.