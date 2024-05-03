Russia struck Chasiv Yar and Kurakhove. Three people were killed

Russia shelled the Pokrovsky and Bakhmutsky districts of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the regional prosecutorʼs office.
Kurakhove was fired from the “Uragan” multiple-launch missile system, two civilians were killed and two others were wounded.
In Chasiv Yar, a 55-year-old local resident died after being hit by an FPV drone, and two more people (ages 46 and 53) were injured. A 71-year-old pensioner was wounded by artillery shelling in the village of Netaylove.
Law enforcement officers have started a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- Fighting has not stopped on the territory of the Donetsk region since the first days of the full-scale war — the demarcation line runs there. Russian invaders are shelling the Donetsk region, in particular Kurakhove, every day. According to the Regional Military Administration data, as of the morning of May 3, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion in the region, 1 947 civilians have been killed, and at least 4 862 people have been injured, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.