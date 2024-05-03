Russia struck Chasiv Yar and Kurakhove. Three people were killed

Russia shelled the Pokrovsky and Bakhmutsky districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the regional prosecutorʼs office.

Kurakhove was fired from the “Uragan” multiple-launch missile system, two civilians were killed and two others were wounded.

In Chasiv Yar, a 55-year-old local resident died after being hit by an FPV drone, and two more people (ages 46 and 53) were injured. A 71-year-old pensioner was wounded by artillery shelling in the village of Netaylove.

Law enforcement officers have started a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).