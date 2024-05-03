Serhii Tyurin was appointed head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration

Serhii Tyurin became the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional state administration.

This is evidenced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs decree No. 268/2024.

Since January 2021, Serhii Tyurin worked as the first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

The newly appointed head of the Khmelnytskyi State Administration graduated from the Khmelnytskyi Institute of Regional Management and Law in 2001. He was a lawyer at the enterprise "M-Invest", the State Reserve Seed Fund of Ukraine, a lawyer and partner of the law firm "Gvozdiy and Partners", the executive director of the law firm "S.T. Partners", a lawyer and managing partner of the legal consulting group of companies "Instate Group".

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of Serhiy Tyurin as the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration in February 2024. He temporarily performed the duties of the head of the administration after the dismissal of his predecessor Serhiy Hamalii in March 2023. Khmelnytskyi region remained without a chief for a year.