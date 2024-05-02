In Kyrgyzstan, a truck hit 29 schoolchildren, seven in intensive care

At a festive event in the Kyrgyz village of Zherge-Tal, a truck left behind by the driver drove into a crowd of schoolchildren and hit 29 children, seven of whom ended up in intensive care.

The local media 24.kg writes about it.

The incident happened during the republican competition, when hundreds of children read excerpts from the Kyrgyz epic "Manas". During the recitation, a truck ran into the students and rolled down the hill.

Ice cream was to be distributed to the participants from this truck. Her driver said that he parked the car higher than the event venue, and why she rolled down has not yet been established.

Injured children aged between nine and 16 years old were admitted to the hospital with injuries of varying severity. Eleven were treated on the spot and sent for outpatient treatment.