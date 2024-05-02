In China, the death toll from a highway collapse has risen to 48

In southern China, at least 48 people died and another 30 were injured after a highway collapsed. The incident happened on the night of May 1.

This is reported by the Associated Press agency with reference to local authorities.

The failure of the road surface occurred in a mountainous area near the city of Meizhou. The length of the section that collapsed was 18 meters, 23 cars fell into the sinkhole.

Authorities say downpours were the cause of the collapse. In the affected area, 56 centimeters of rain fell in the last month, which is four times more than last year.

The search at the site of the collapse is ongoing, Meizhou Mayor Wang Hui said. According to him, there were no foreigners among the victims. Currently, it is raining there, and this complicates the search work.

The AP also notes that often during the investigation of the destruction of road facilities in China, flaws in the design and construction methods are revealed. In addition, transport infrastructure facilities often lack regular inspections and maintenance.