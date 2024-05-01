The Ministry of Defense will work with one of the largest satellite companies to limit the filming of the territory of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense will cooperate with one of the largest satellite companies in order to limit the space survey of the territory of Ukraine.

Thiswas reported by the press service of the department.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense met with the management of the satellite company in order to limit space surveys of the territory of Ukraine under martial law. The name of the company is not being released for security reasons.

"Every day, satellite companies survey the territory of Ukraine. These images can be used by the enemy. Therefore, we are grateful to our partners for their willingness to sign a memorandum with us and jointly implement a mechanism to limit the filming of our territory," emphasized Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense.

She added that this cooperation should be an example for other satellite companies.

Also, the Ministry of Defense plans to extend the contract with the satellite company to order up-to-date images of the territory of Ukraine for defense and security purposes.