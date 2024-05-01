An illegal casino and a call center were exposed in the Kyiv business center. The director of the companies of the businessman Vʼyacheslav Lysenko, was suspected

In Kyiv, on Tuesday, April 30, detectives of the Territorial Administration of the Bureau of Economic Security, together with other law enforcement officers, exposed an illegal casino and a fraudulent call center in one of the capitalʼs business centers, which defrauded Ukrainians and citizens of Germany and the Czech Republic.

The BEB press service reports on a series of searches.

Poker equipment, computer equipment, accounting documents, video cameras with recordings, as well as envelopes with cash for issuing rewards to players were seized from the casino, which operated on the ninth floor. In the call center, computer equipment, telephones and draft records and manuals for communicating with victims were seized.

At the same time, during the search of the home of one of the suspects, almost $135,000 and approximately €5,000 in cash were seized.

According to the investigation, the call center worked as follows: the victims were called and offered to invest in software that allegedly engaged in automatic trading of cryptocurrencies and brought 5% income daily. After the victims transferred money to the centerʼs virtual accounts, people were blocked.

The director of the business center was suspected of organizing illegal gambling (Part 2 of Article 203-2 of the Criminal Code).

BEB detectives have started a pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code — fraud committed on a large scale, punishable by imprisonment for a term of 3 to 8 years.

Details of the case and who received the suspicion

According to the information of "Babel" in the law enforcement agencies, Mykhailo Slipukha received suspicion in this case. He is a director in two companies owned by the shareholder of the logistics company Meest China, a member of the supervisory board of CEO Club Ukraine Vyacheslav Lysenko.

The business center is located at 33B Degtyarivska Street. The searches were not only there — there were more than 10 of them at different addresses at the same time. In particular, Lysenkoʼs central office is located at 23 Butysheva Lane, where Slipukha is also a director.

The interlocutor of "Babel" in the law enforcement agencies says that Lysenkoʼs name is now also included in the case. This operation was prepared by security forces for more than 8 months.

Slipukha and Lysenko did not answer Babelʼs calls.