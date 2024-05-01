The general director of “Kyivavtodor” was accused of embezzling UAH 10 million for the repair of roads in Kyiv

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office declared the suspicions against the general director of "Kyivavtodor", the head of a private enterprise and three other people. According to the investigation, the suspects embezzled 10 million hryvnias for the repair of roads in the capital.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office and the National Police of Ukraine.

Although the law enforcement officers do not name the suspects, "Kyivavtodor" is currently headed by Oleksandr Fedorenko.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, during martial law, the suspects took possession of funds allocated from the local budget for the repair of Kyiv roads. According to the investigation, during 2022-2023, between Kyiv Autodor and a number of commercial structures, road repair contracts totaling over 185 million hryvnias were concluded. The suspects allegedly purchased construction materials at a significantly inflated cost.

The police add that the suspects entered fictitious data regarding the amount of work performed, their quality and cost. For example, in some areas, instead of new hatches and storm grates, they installed old ones that were previously dismantled. According to the conclusions of the examination, the suspects unjustly received about 10 million hryvnias.

Five people, including the general director of "Kyivavtodor", received suspicions under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is embezzlement, waste of property or possession of it by abuse of official position. They face up to 12 years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years and confiscation of property.