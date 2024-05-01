The Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented the AI avatar Victoria. She will officially comment on consular information for the media

For the first time in history, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine created a digital person using artificial intelligence technologies that will officially comment on consular information for the media.

This is stated on the departmentʼs website.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for consular affairs, Victoria AI, is based on a real person — Ukrainian singer Rosalie Nombre, who agreed to act as a prototype for the representative. The project team photographed and digitized it.

It is important to note that the consular representative and her real-life prototype are two different persons, and only the digital person Victoria AI speaks on behalf of the MFA consular service with official comments.

"My name symbolizes our main goal — the victory of Ukraine, and my last name — the artificial intelligence (AI) that created me. My job will be to convey to the public operational and verified information of the consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," said Victoria AI in her congratulatory video message.

The avatar will be broadcast on TV and radio in moments of crisis and during high-profile events, when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs receives dozens of requests. This should relieve the department. Victoria speaks English and Ukrainian. A special QR code will be added to the video with AI, which will be transferred to the official page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a statement.