SBU conducts security measures in the center of Kyiv. Documents and cars are checked

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with law enforcement agencies, conducts counter-intelligence security measures in the center of Kyiv. Among the main locations are Sofiyska and Mykhailivska squares, as well as the surrounding area.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

"The main purpose of the measures is to check and strengthen the anti-sabotage protection of important state facilities and places of mass gathering of people," the message said.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Department of State Security, the police, the Military Law and Order Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units involved in the defense of the capital work on the ground. They inspect the territories, check documents and cars. Traffic restrictions are possible on some streets.

SBU emphasizes that all exercises take place taking into account the legal regime of martial law. People are urged to be understanding about this, to have documents with them and to respond appropriately to the legal demands of law enforcement officers.