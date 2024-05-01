It is planned to build 10 underground schools in the Zaporizhzhia region. Five of them will be erected in the near future

Five underground schools will be built in Zaporizhzhia and the region. They will become an educational platform for children of several districts of the regional center and settlements of the region.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reports this.

The first three schools are planned to be built in Zaporizhzhia, and two more in the Zaporizhzhia district.

"The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine approved the first projects of the regional team. There are even more projects ahead, and the total amount of subvention from the state is up to 500 million hryvnias," Fedorov informs.

According to him, the first construction tenders will be announced this week. In total, they intend to build 10 underground schools in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Fedorov recently announced plans to open underground schools in Zaporizhzhia in order to switch to offline education in the new academic year.