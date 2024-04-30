Poland has extended the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees until October 2025

The Polish government has adopted a draft law amending the law "On assistance to citizens of Ukraine". It provides, in particular, the extension of temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees until September 30, 2025.

This is reported by the Polish publication PAP.

The draft law ties the payment of "800 +"; and "Good Start"; benefits to compulsory schooling. Toto payments will be received by those who live in Poland with a child studying in pre-school education institutions or at school.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh, there were many cases when Ukrainians received payments and immediately returned to Ukraine. Therefore, clearer rules are being introduced into the system of issuing aid.

The innovations of the draft law will enter into force on July 1, 2024, with the exception of some provisions.

What is temporary protection?

The temporary protection mechanism for Ukrainians seeking refuge from a full-scale war on the territory of the European Union became operational on March 4, 2022 — a few days after Russiaʼs major invasion of Ukraine. On March 12, 2022, the law "On assistance to citizens of Ukraine" was adopted in Poland.

Currently, the Council of the EU has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2025. At the same time, if necessary , the block is ready to extend the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees after March 2025.

The temporary protection of Ukrainians in the EU, in particular in Poland, made it possible not to overload the national asylum systems, and for Ukrainian citizens to live legally in the EU member states that have joined the mechanism, to gain access to the labor market, education, health care system, social security and housing The full-scale war continues, so the EU countries are discussing current and future options for additional or alternative solutions for the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees.