In Kyiv, a monument in honor of the Pereyaslavska Rada is being dismantled under the former Peoplesʼ Friendship Arch

In Kyiv, under the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (formerly Peoplesʼ Friendship Arch), a composition in honor of the Pereyaslavska Rada is being dismantled.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

"Dismantling may take several days, as the structure is quite massive. It consists of 20 elements weighing about 6 000-7 000 tons. Preliminary, specialists conducted a study of the structure in order to preserve its integrity during dismantling and not to damage it," the message reads.

After dismantling, the structure will be kept in the State Aviation Museum named after O. K. Antonov.