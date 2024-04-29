NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit and met with Zelensky. The main points of their conversation

The Secretary General of NATO arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit. He met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported in the press service of NATO.

This is Stoltenbergʼs third visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. At the meeting, he and Zelensky discussed the initiative to create a special fund for financial support of Ukrainian defense worth €100 billion for five years. According to the President of Ukraine, Ukraineʼs allies have the opportunity to implement such an initiative.

Zelensky noted that the details of the creation of such a fund are very important for the Ukrainian side. The President emphasized that this should not be at the expense of bilateral volumes, which are marked by agreements on security guarantees.

Additional Patriot systems for Ukraine were also discussed at the meeting. Zelensky noted that there are "no specifics" in this matter yet.

"For our part, we also work analytically: we analyze what [stuff] which countries have, and there are relevant dialogues. We are working on additional Patriot systems," Zelensky said.

In addition, the president is confident that Ukraine will receive additional aid packages and Patriot missiles "without pause." At the same time, Stoltenberg said that Ukraine has a full place in the Alliance and that, when "the right time comes," Ukraine will immediately become a member of NATO.