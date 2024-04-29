The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen rebranded before the elections — now she is a caring mother and granny

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has rebranded herself ahead of the European Union elections, from a strict leader to a caring mother and granny who wants her family to live in a safe Europe.

Politico writes about it.

The new image contrasts with the previous one, which she had for five years — she was known for her self-discipline and for sleeping in the headquarters of the European Commission, working overtime and on weekends.

Now she has a new campaign website in bright colors, along with a new logo — a circle of gold EU stars and the slogan "Ursula 2024".

"I am a proud European, a mother of seven children, and I am running for a second term as president of the European Commission," reads the front page of the website.

"People know her as the president of the European Commission. What people may know less about is who she really is as a person… Who is Ursula von der Leyen?” said the main representative of her campaign Oleksandr Winterstein.

The new strategy focuses on her personally and her family. This is unusual for European politicians, but not for Ursula, because before her entry into European politics in 2019, von der Leyenʼs personality and family life were known in German politics. She joined former Chancellor Angela Merkelʼs first cabinet in 2005 as family minister, then labor minister, and then defense minister.

In those years, Ursula von der Leyen regularly talked about herself and her family of seven children. Opponents criticized her for flaunting her family and using it for political gain.