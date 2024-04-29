Gerard Depardieu was arrested on charges of sexual assault

The French actor Gerard Depardieu was detained due to accusations of sexual violence brought against him. Now he is in the police station of Paris, he is being interrogated.

BFMTV and AFP write about it.

According to BFMTV, police arrested Depardieu at 8 a.m. today. The actor is accused of sexual violence by two women.

According to the women who filed the lawsuit, the incidents occurred on the set of two films — in 2014 on the set of the film "Magicien et les Siamois" (2015) and in 2021 on the set of the film "Les Volets verts" (2022). The actor rejects these accusations.

The first plaintiff claims that Depardieu touched her buttocks and made obscene comments about her at home, in a private mansion in Paris — then they were preparing for the filming of the movie "Magicien et les Siamois". On the first day of filming, Depardieu, who played the role of a magician, again touched the intimate parts of the womanʼs body and made sexual proposals to her several times. At that time, the plaintiff was 24 years old.

The second case concerns a 53-year-old film decorator. She accuses Depardieu of sexual assault, sexual harassment and sexist insults during the filming of "Les Volets verts" in 2021.

According to her, Depardieu made several obscene comments to her. After that, the actor "grabbed her violently", squeezed her between his thighs with "phenomenal force" and "began to crush her waist, stomach and breasts." He allegedly promised to "stick his big umbrella in her vagina." The woman added that Depardieu was stopped by the actorʼs bodyguard on the set.

Since December 2020, Gerard Depardieu has also been accused of raping and sexually assaulting actress Charlotte Arnoux.