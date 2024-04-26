Blinken warned China against supporting Russia and threatened new sanctions

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. It was intended to warn Xi about the inadmissibility of supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Other issues on the agenda included Chinaʼs economic and trade practices, which the US considers unfair, Chinaʼs aggressive behavior in the South China Sea, stability in the Taiwan Strait, North Koreaʼs nuclear and missile programs and the war between Israel and Hamas.

Before the meeting with Xi, Blinken had five-hour talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to the results of the meeting with the head of China Xi Jinping, Anthony Blinken held a briefing.

“China is a major supplier of machine tools, microelectronics, nitrocellulose, which is critical to the production of ammunition, rocket fuel and other dual-use goods that Moscow uses to build up its defense industrial base. [...] It would be more difficult for Russia to continue its offensive against Ukraine without Chinaʼs support," he said.

In this context, Blinken directly threatened China with sanctions as punishment for supporting Russiaʼs aggressive war against Ukraine.

"The US is ready to take new measures and impose sanctions against China against the background of the situation in Ukraine," the US Secretary of State said after meeting with the Chinese leader.

Blinken also stressed that Beijing cannot maintain good relations with the EU while supporting the biggest threat to European security since the Cold War.

At the same time, the Chinese state government news agency Xinhua writes that Xi Jinping called on China and the United States to take responsibility for world peace.

"China and the United States should set a good example of how major countries should act in providing global public goods," Xi said.