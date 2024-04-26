155 people died due to floods in Tanzania

155 people died in Tanzania due to flooding caused by downpours. Another 200 000 were injured, Prime Minister of the country Kassim Majaliwa said.

The Associated Press writes about it.

The number of flood victims has more than doubled in two weeks. Rainfall continues to increase, especially in the coastal region and the capital, Dar es Salaam.

In Tanzania, due to rains, roads, bridges and railways have been destroyed. Flooded schools were closed and emergency services rescued people stranded by the floods. Prime Minister Majaliva called on residents of low-lying areas to move to higher places, and district officials to provide food to the residents of the affected houses.

More than 51 000 households were affected by the rains. The storm is also raging in Tanzaniaʼs neighbors Burundi and Kenya.