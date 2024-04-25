Russia announced the “first face-to-face negotiations” with Ukraine, but this is not the case. They talked about the return of the children

Russian Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights Maria Lvova-Belova said that Moscow and Kyiv "held the first face-to-face negotiations" regarding the exchange of children. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets denied this information.

"For the first time, we held face-to-face negotiations with the Ukrainian side. 29 children are to go to Ukraine, 19 — to Russia," France 24 quotes Belova as saying.

At the same time, she did not tell how and why the children ended up in the hands of the Russians.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets did not confirm the Russian sideʼs statement and noted that the return of Ukrainian children and negotiations are being mediated by Qatar and Qatari diplomats.

"There were no direct negotiations with the Russian delegation today," the Ukrainian ombudsman clarified.