Parliament increased the number of State Border Service by 15 000 servicemen

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted as a whole in favor of the government draft law No. 11091 on increasing the number of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) by 15 000 servicemen.

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that 327 parliamentarians supported the document.

Thus, the total number of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will increase to 75 000 people, including up to 67 000 military personnel, within a year from the date of termination or cancellation of martial law on the territory of Ukraine.