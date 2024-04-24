Parliament increased the number of State Border Service by 15 000 servicemen

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted as a whole in favor of the government draft law No. 11091 on increasing the number of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) by 15 000 servicemen.
The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that 327 parliamentarians supported the document.
Thus, the total number of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will increase to 75 000 people, including up to 67 000 military personnel, within a year from the date of termination or cancellation of martial law on the territory of Ukraine.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted this draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on March 18, 2024. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada explained its expediency by the fact that it is necessary to increase reserves in SBSU so that the border guards in the post-war period could take control of the border on their own and adequately respond to threats to national security.