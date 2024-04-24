NATO is not going to place nuclear weapons in new countries. Poland talked about readiness to accept it

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) does not currently intend to deploy nuclear weapons in Alliance countries where they do not currently exist.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, DW reports.

With this statement, Stoltenberg commented on the words of Polish President Andrzej Duda about his countryʼs readiness to deploy American nuclear weapons on its territory. Duda said that this issue has been discussed with the US for some time and he raised this issue several times, pointing to the threat to the security of NATOʼs eastern flank from neighboring Belarus and Russia.

Duda mentioned the militarization of the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation and the placement of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. In Germany, these arguments and Polandʼs proposal were received positively.

Today, US nuclear weapons are located in several European countries. According to unofficial data, it is in Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey. Officially, this information is not disclosed.