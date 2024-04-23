The US ambassador: Ukraine is negotiating the joint production of Patriot air defense systems and missiles for them

The Ukrainian side is conducting negotiations on establishing joint production of American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and their missiles.

Oksana Markarova, the ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, told about this in an interview with "European Truth".

The ambassador says that the Patriot joint production issue was one of the most discussed during Volodymyr Zelenskyiʼs visits to the US in September and December last year.

"Between the visits there were already two meetings of businesses, Ukrainian and American, with everyone, because in fact Patriot is not even one manufacturer, it is several that produce different parts [...]. We are actively working. We... have to start producing a lot ourselves, at least components, and at most some already completed products. We understand that even after our victory, Russia will not go anywhere," said Markarova.

According to her, one of the biggest discussions with business was about investment and co-production, not only in matters of co-production of weapons, but also those parts that relate to materials, which are "an important and integral component, so that these productions can be launched somewhere."