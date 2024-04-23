“Ukrzaliznytsia” has chosen a new food supplier for “Intercity+” trains

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) held a tender for the selection of a supplier that will feed passengers of "Intercity+" high-speed trains. The winner of the auction was "Pontem.Ua" LLC with an offer of 3 625 500 hryvnias (without VAT).

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

The intention to enter into a deal was sent to the winning company. The agreement will be valid for the next five years.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" invited more than 40 domestic and international companies to participate in the tender. In advance, all potential bidders were consulted and consolidated technical requirements were formed. In the end, seven companies took part in the auction, including the largest gas stations, a restaurant holding, coffee shop chains, catering companies and others.

The winner of the bidding in the SmartTender system was the international company "Pontem.Ua" LLC, which has been working on the Ukrainian market for eight years and specializes in the supply of ready-made meals to schools, kindergartens, hospitals, state and private enterprises, has experience in the organization of airline catering, etc.

The initial price was set at UAH 1 898 379 (without VAT). Due to the competition during the bidding, the winning company offered twice the starting price — UAH 3 625 500 (without VAT). This amount is the minimum guaranteed payment that the winner must pay each month regardless of the amount of food sold.

“ʼUkrzaliznytsiaʼ will retain the right to adjust the assortment and prices of products so that they remain affordable for passengers, and will also monitor the quality of service provision through feedback from passengers," UZ noted.

Also, according to the carrier, the winning bidder will additionally pass all security checks before signing the agreement.