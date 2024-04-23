Azerbaijan and Armenia started border delimitation on April 23. Expert groups of countries specify the coordinates on the basis of geodetic measurements of the area.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia.

According to the results of the eighth meeting of the commission on the delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan, held on April 19, the border delimitation was agreed near the Armenian villages of Baganis, Voskepar, Kirants and Berkaber and the Azerbaijani Baganis Ayrum, Ashagi-Askipar, Heyrimli and Gizilgadzhily. Today they plan to carry out work on the Baganis — Voskepar section.

The Armenian publication Armen Press, with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, notes that the rumors that some part of the sovereign territory of Armenia will be transferred to Azerbaijan are not true.

"We emphasize that there will be no changes on the line of contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan today. After the demarcation, protection of the border line will be handed over to Armenian border guards," the statement reads.

The office of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan previously explained that the commissions of the two countries recreated on the map the borders that existed between the above-mentioned villages during the times of the Soviet Union. Further, these borders should be clarified and displayed on the ground. The delimitation was agreed on the basis of maps of the USSR and will recreate the borders that "de jure existed between Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijan", and there is no question of territorial concessions by Baku.