North Korea conducted the first exercises with simulation of a nuclear launch

The day before, North Korea (DPRK) conducted the first nuclear counterattack drills with the use of 600-mm super-large rocket salvo systems. The exercises used ammunition that can be equipped with tactical nuclear warheads.

This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

For the first time, the drills were conducted with the use of the Nuclear Weapons Trigger integrated control system for nuclear weapons and with the use of action protocols for the Volcanic Alert signal, which means the highest level of threat of a nuclear attack on the DPRK.

As the news agency reports, during the exercises, the military managed to "accurately hit" the target — an island located at a distance of 352 kilometers.

The exercises were led by the leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un, who, "expressing great satisfaction with the results of the exercises, noted that the high accuracy of the super-large rocket salvo systems resembles shooting from a sniper rifle."

"The exercises became an unequivocal signal to the enemies, as they took place at a time when their confrontational military actions against our Republic are more provocative and aggressive than ever," the message reads.

These exercises were allegedly a response to recent joint aviation exercises between the United States and South Korea.