Pletenchuk was appointed head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces

Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk became the head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defense Forces on April 22. Before that, he was the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He informed Ukrinform about this.

"Starting from today, I will start performing the duties of the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine," said Pletenchuk.

Earlier, more than 140 representatives of the Ukrainian mass media appealed to the countryʼs top military leadership with a demand to replace the head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humenyuk.

According to media workers, she hindered them in their work, in particular in covering war crimes. On April 19, Humenyuk was dismissed from his post.