A minibus fell into a chute on the Ivankiv—Radomyshl road, near the village of Olyva, in the Kyiv region. Two people died, seven more were injured in serious condition.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

The minibus was taking people to work in the village of Piskivka when the accident happened. There were nine passengers in the cabin.

The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident. The injured were sent to Borodyanka and Ivankiv hospitals.