In New York, after protests by Ukrainians, the participation of Russian ballet artists in the gala concert was cancelled

In New York, the participation of ballet dancers of the Russian Mariinsky Theater in the gala concert dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the prestigious ballet competition "Youth Grand Prix of America", which was supposed to take place on April 18 and 19, was canceled.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova.

She emphasized that such a decision was made thanks to the protest action of Ukrainians near the David Koch Ballet Theater in New York.

The protest of the Ukrainian diaspora took place on April 19 in the form of a performance. Ukrainian women came dressed in bloodstained ballet tutus.

Other participants of the protest carried placards with photos of Ukrainian artists killed by Russia, as well as pictures of Russian ballerinas who appeared in a photo shoot together with the Russian military.

1 8













Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode