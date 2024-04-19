SBU detained design engineers who wanted to sell secret Ukrainian developments to Russia

Employees of a strategic enterprise were detained in Kharkiv region. They are suspected of intending to sell the latest technological developments of Ukraine in the field of fuel and energy complex to Russia.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Among those detained are the head of the design bureau and the deputy head of the workshop of the industrial enterprise. According to the investigation, the Russians were interested in schemes, drawings and instructions for the production of steam turbines, as well as components for them.

Such turbines are not manufactured in the Russian Federation — before the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, they were purchased without interruption at the Kharkiv enterprise. Currently, Russian turbines have almost exhausted their resource and are in dire need of replacement or overhaul.

These turbines are needed for the operation of steam plants at Rosatom facilities. And also for the modernization of Russian thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants, in order to continue the uninterrupted supply of electricity.

SBU claims that the head of the Russian intelligence agency group was a resident of Kharkiv, a former business partner of a local plant. On the instructions of the occupiers, the suspects were supposed to steal the necessary documents, digitize them and electronically transfer them to the Russian Federation.

During searches of the suspectsʼ residences and places of work, technical documentation, phones, laptops, tablets and flash drives containing evidence of crimes were seized. In addition, more than 5 million hryvnia equivalents, which he allegedly received for cooperation with Russia, were found in the possession of the suspected leader of the group.

Detainees were informed of suspicion of treason. They are being held without bail. They face life imprisonment.