President of Poland Duda met with Trump in New York. They talked about the war in Ukraine

President of Poland Andrzej Duda met with Donald Trump during his visit to New York. At the dinner held on April 17, they discussed the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as NATOʼs defense spending.

Politico writes about it.

Trump campaign officials said the meeting lasted about two hours at Trumpʼs apartment. They discussed President Dudaʼs proposal that NATO countries spend at least 3% of their GDP on defense. Duda made the suggestion in an op-ed for The Washington Post last month, arguing that "Russiaʼs imperialist ambitions and aggressive revisionism are pushing Moscow toward a direct confrontation with NATO," so the alliance should be prepared.

Duda was one of Trumpʼs international partners during his presidency. He once suggested naming one of the military bases in Poland "Fort Trump" and visited the White House in 2020 when Trump was campaigning for the presidency.

The dinner with Duda was the latest in a series of talks Trump has had with world leaders in recent months. Duda said after the meeting that it was a "friendly meeting in a very good atmosphere" and that Trump assured that he would continue to support Poland.

Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda, April 17, 2024.

The day before, Trump held talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, had lunch with British Foreign Minister David Cameron and met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.