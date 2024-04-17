Spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces Humenyuk responded to the mediaʼs call to dismiss her. Criticism is considered unjustified

Natalia Humenyuk commented on the mediaʼs call to remove her from the leadership of the communications department of the Operational Command "South".

She stated on Radio Svoboda that the journalists allegedly did not provide any evidence of obstruction of their work, and the press center of the Southern Defense Forces did not violate any command orders.

"The information currently being circulated about the failure to cover the consequences of the Kakhovka HPP tragedy is an absolute lie. We processed more than 800 requests within one week in a simplified manner," Humenyuk said, but added that this was done "in view of the security of operations."

She also noted that she acted in accordance with order No. 73 from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. In March 2023, the Ministry of Defense amended this order. It regulates the work of journalists during martial law in Ukraine. In particular, the rules for obtaining accreditation by journalists have changed and special zones for media representatives have been introduced. Representatives of Mediarukh stated that most of their proposals were not taken into account.