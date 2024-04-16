”CHESNO” movement: Over 300 traitors and almost 800 collaborators were convicted in Ukraine last year

In 2023, only 30% of pending cases under the articles "Treason" and "Collaborative activity" were considered in the courts. This is 7% less than in 2022. At the same time, 326 traitors and 793 collaborators were convicted of the considered cases.

Such data was published by the "CHESNO" movement on April 16 after analyzing the website of the judiciary of Ukraine.

During 2023, 1,921 cases under the article "State treason" and 2,724 cases under the article "Collaborative activity" were pending in Ukrainian courts. This is almost twice as much as in 2022.

In 2023, only 19 suspects out of 1,921 pending cases pleaded guilty to treason (1%). This is nine cases more than in 2022. Suspects in 117 cases (4%) pleaded guilty to collaborative activity. In total, judges closed 34 cases out of 1,386.

During 2018-2021, out of 243 reviewed cases, in only 10 proceedings the suspects pleaded guilty to treason (4%). During these years, 60% of the considered cases were closed. Over the years, suspects pleaded guilty to treason in only 3.8% of cases.