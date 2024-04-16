On the morning of April 16, publicist and public figure Dmytro Kapranov died. He was 56 years old. The cause of death is not reported.

The death notice was published on the page of the Kapranov brothers.

"Friends, trouble has come to us. Dmytro died suddenly this morning. When and where farewell will be, I will write tomorrow. Everything else is canceled, weʼre sorry," the message reads.

Dmytro Kapranov

Brothers Dmytro and Vitaliy Kapranov are Ukrainian writers, publishers, publicists, public figures and bloggers. In the early 1990s, together with his brother Dmytro Kapranov, he published the Moscow-based Ukrainian newspaper "Tindy-ryndy" and the Ukrainian fiction magazine "Brothers". At the same time, Dmytro and Vitaliy Kapranov began writing their first book, "Kobzar 2000".

In 1999, the Kapranovs organized the first competition of Ukrainian thriller literature "Golden Baba" — then Vasyl Shklyarʼs novel "The Key" won. And already in 2000, the Kapranovs founded the "Green Dog" publishing house. The first book was the novel "I, Zombie" by Leonid Kononovich. "Green Dog" publishes modern fiction, in particular for children.

In September 2019, the Kapranov brothers founded a YouTube channel "in the name of T. H. Shevchenko" about the history of Ukraine. In the most popular video, the brothers tell the history of Ukraine in 10 minutes, the video received 3.2 million views.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Kapranov brothers fought against the Russians in Kyiv in the ranks of the "Azov" regiment.