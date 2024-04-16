Documentaries of war crimes filed the first lawsuit in Argentina — the court will consider the torture of a Ukrainian during the occupation

An initiative of Ukrainian and international journalists to document war crimes — The Reckoning Project — together with an injured citizen of Ukraine present in Buenos Aires, filed a criminal lawsuit with the Federal Court of Argentina. The case concerns the torture of a Ukrainian civilian by the Russian occupiers.

The co-founder of The Reckoning Project Natalia Humenyuk announced this.

This is the first ever Ukrainian torture lawsuit filed in Argentina. Argentinaʼs constitution, based on universal jurisdiction, allows courts to try international crimes, including crimes against humanity and war crimes, regardless of where they were committed.

Over the years, Argentina has played a leading role in the fight against impunity, both nationally and internationally, handling cases from different countries under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

Testimony given by the survivors in the lawsuit demonstrates the practice of electrocution torture during detention by the Russians in one of the Ukrainian cities they occupied. The man was tortured with the assistance of institutions affiliated with the Russian state and their leaders.