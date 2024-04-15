Zelenskyy appointed a new deputy head of the Office of the President to replace Andriy Sybiha

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new deputy head of the Office of the President — Mykola Tochytskyi, who was dismissed from the position of deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs a few days ago.
This is stated in the corresponding decree published on the website of the head of state on April 15.
Tochytskyi took the place of Andriy Sybiha, who was responsible for the international direction in the Presidential Office from 2021.
On April 12, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Andriy Sybiha to the post of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
What is known about Tochytskyi
Mykola Tochytskyi was born on September 22, 1967 in the Vinnytsia region. Graduated from Kyiv State University (specializations — philologist, translator of French and English), as well as the Institute of International Relations at the same university (international law) and the Geneva Center for Security Policy. Married, has two sons.
Career path:
- 1993-1995 — attache, third secretary of the Department of Arms Control and Disarmament of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;
- 1995-1998 — Secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Belgium;
- 1998-1999 — first secretary of the Arms Control Department and Scientific and Technical Cooperation department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;
- 1999-2001 — first secretary, adviser to the Department for Policy and Security of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;
- 2001-2003 — adviser to the Permanent Representation of Ukraine to the Council of Europe;
- 2003-2004 — first deputy director, director of the Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;
- 2004-2005 — Head of the Department of the Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;
- 2005-2008 — Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco;
- 2008-2010 — first deputy head, head of the Main Service for International Cooperation of the Secretariat of the President of Ukraine;
- 2010-2016 — permanent representative of Ukraine at the Council of Europe;
- 2016-2021 — ambassador of Ukraine to Belgium, part-time representative of Ukraine to the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community;
- 2017-2021 — part-time ambassador of Ukraine in Luxembourg;
- From September 29, 2021, he worked as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.