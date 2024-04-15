Zelenskyy appointed a new deputy head of the Office of the President to replace Andriy Sybiha

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new deputy head of the Office of the President — Mykola Tochytskyi, who was dismissed from the position of deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs a few days ago.

This is stated in the corresponding decree published on the website of the head of state on April 15.

Tochytskyi took the place of Andriy Sybiha, who was responsible for the international direction in the Presidential Office from 2021.

On April 12, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Andriy Sybiha to the post of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

What is known about Tochytskyi

Mykola Tochytskyi was born on September 22, 1967 in the Vinnytsia region. Graduated from Kyiv State University (specializations — philologist, translator of French and English), as well as the Institute of International Relations at the same university (international law) and the Geneva Center for Security Policy. Married, has two sons.

Career path: