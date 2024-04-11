Freedom House: Ukraine improved its democracy index the most among 29 countries

During 2023, despite the war, Ukraine improved its democracy scores among the 29 countries of Central Europe and Central Asia.

This is stated in the Freedom House report on the situation with democracy in the "transitional" countries of Central Europe and Central Asia.

Of the 29 countries studied, 10 saw a decline in democracy and only five registered an improvement. Among the latter is Ukraine, which received a total of 3.43 points out of a possible seven and improved the ratings the most.

Freedom House classified Ukraine, along with 10 other countries, among the "hybrid regimes", which are generally between the democratic and autocratic blocs of countries.

The best indicators in the Freedom House report went to Estonia (6 points), Latvia and Slovenia (5.79 points each), which belong to the group of "consolidated democracies". The worst level is in Russia and Azerbaijan (1.07 points each), Tajikistan (1.04 points) and Turkmenistan (1 point), which are classified as "consolidated authoritarian regimes".