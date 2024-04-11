Slovakia will support Ukraineʼs accession to the EU

Slovakia will support Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union. Prime Minister Robert Fico stated this during a press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"We are not a country that will put obstacles in your way. On the contrary, we want to help," Fico assured.

He also noted that Bratislava will take part in the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland from June 15 to 16.

According to Shmyhal, they also talked about energy, in particular, the reconstruction and modernization of the Mukacheve-Velke Kapushany electrical interconnector.

"We have agreed to systematically revise our contractual framework regarding financial and technical, economic cooperation and social protection by the middle of next year. And also work out the cancellation of unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products as soon as possible," the Ukrainian Prime Minister noted.

They also talked about demining, and Slovakia is ready to help. It is about the joint production of engineering equipment and the provision of ready-made machines for the detection and disposal of mines.