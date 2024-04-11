The US imposed sanctions against companies from Russia, China and the UAE. Some of them supplied parts for Shahed drones

The US Department of Commerce has imposed export restrictions on three companies from Russia, six from China and two from the United Arab Emirates.

Among the reasons for the restrictions are the companiesʼ participation in the procurement of components for the Shahed drones, which are used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, and are also used by the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis during attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The following Russian companies were blacklisted for creating a network of procurement of aerospace components, in particular those used for the production of drones:

"Aerosila" — produces aviation propellers;

"Delta-Aero" — engages in repair and maintenance of aircraft;

"ODK-Star" is part of "Rostech" structures, which produces fuel supply and control systems for gas turbine engines.

According to the US Department of Commerce, the Chinese company Shenzhen Jiasibo Technology also participated in the purchase of components for Shahed drones, which also fell under the restrictions.

Another company from China — “Jiangxi Xintuo Enterprise” — made the list because of its support for the Russian military: it procured, developed and distributed Russian drones.

Four other Chinese companies (LINKZOL Technology, “Xiʼan Like Innovative Information Technology”, “Beijing Anwise Technology” and SITONHOLY) are on the list because they are suspected of purchasing US-sourced goods for Chinaʼs military modernization programs.

Two companies from the UAE (“Khalaj Trading” LLC and “Mahdi Khalaj Amirhosseini”) were also subject to restrictions for exporting goods from the United States to Iran in order to circumvent the American sanctions imposed on Tehran.