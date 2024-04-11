An explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Kryvyi Rih due to a gas leak. There are dead and wounded

At night, in the Dovhyntsiv district of Kryvyi Rih, an explosion occurred in an apartment on the fourth floor of a nine-story building due to a domestic gas leak. As a result, seven people were injured — three were hospitalized, others received medical assistance on the spot. One man died, his body was found under the rubble.

This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration Yevhen Sytnychenko, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The explosion partially destroyed the structures from the third to the fifth floor of one of the entrances. A fire broke out in the house, and the emergency services quickly put it out.

All the relevant services are working on the spot — the State Emergency Service, the police, emergency medical assistance, as well as the headquarters of psychological assistance, where more than 20 people have applied. Almost 20 units of equipment were involved in liquidation of the consequences of the explosion. Debris clearance work continues — there may still be people under it.

There is also a "Point of Invincibility" in a nearby school, where more than 30 people are currently staying.