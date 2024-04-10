The SBU detained a member of the OPZZh, who was an FSB informant in the Donetsk region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a deputy of the Druzhkivka City Council from the banned party OPZZh. He is suspected of working for the Russian FSB.

The press service of the department writes about it.

According to the investigation, the deputy was part of the FSB informant network, which was exposed as early as March 2023. At the same time, four of his accomplices were detained.

The SBU believes that the person involved was driving one of the agents in his own car in order to record the defensive positions of the Armed Forces. The greatest attention was paid to the geolocations of fortified areas, checkpoints, and places where ammunition could be stored.

The members of the network also tried to monitor the movement of military echelons and the location of railway stations where the weapons of the Armed Forces are unloaded.

In addition, after the Russian airstrikes, the suspects collected information about the consequences of enemy airstrikes. According to all the collected data, the occupiers hoped to find weak points in the defense of Druzhkivka.

The deputy of the city council was charged with suspicion under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He is currently in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison.