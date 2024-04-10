The SBU detained men who wanted to take parts for fighter jets and attack helicopters out of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two men who tried to take components for combat aircraft and attack helicopters out of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the agency.

In particular, a local resident was detained in Kropyvnytskyi, who was planning to establish an international channel for the illegal shipment of military goods abroad.

At first, he wanted to sell parts of the MiG-29 optical-electronic guidance system to the EU country. To do this, he tried to issue them at the post office, specifying inaccurate data in the customs declaration.

The figure was detained while trying to send aircraft equipment.

In the Poltava region, an intruder was exposed who wanted to sell parts for Mi-24 attack helicopters and Ka-27 ship rotorcraft.

He placed advertisements on the network, and when he found a foreign customer, he prepared a postal shipment for him, which he issued as civilian equipment. He was detained while sending the package.

Both defendants were charged with suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 333 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspects face up to three years in prison.